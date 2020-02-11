You are the owner of this article.
Author talks, book clubs and storytimes for Feb. 16-22
BOOK EVENTS

Author talks, book clubs and storytimes for Feb. 16-22

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Meet The Author: Adiba Nelson — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. "Meet ClaraBelle Blue." 1-2 p.m. Feb. 16. 1-844-782-9622. 

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Feb. 18. 594-5420.

Author Talks with David Hoekema — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. "We Are The Voice of the Grass: Interfaith Peace Activism in Northern Uganda." 2-3 p.m. Feb 18. 594-5295. 

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 19. 594-5420.

Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18- to 36-months-old. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 594-5285.

Toddler Stoytime: Special event for Love of Reading — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Design your own owl puppet, play parachute games and more. Ages 18-36 months. Presented by Meg Balconis. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19. 594-5285.

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. "Timeless Dance: A Story of Change and Loss" by Karen Shiffman Lateiner. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19. 312-8923. 

THURSDAY

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Feb. 20. 594-5420.

Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Mark Twain: The Father of Standup Comedy. For adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 20. 594-5580.

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 20. 594-5420. 

Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20. 594-5285.

Book Discussion: "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. Join the Get Lit Book Group. 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. 792-3715. 

FRIDAY

Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the Visitor Center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 thru preschoolers and siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 21. 749-8700. 

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 21. 594-5420. 

SATURDAY

Semi-Annual Book Sale — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library will be sponsoring it's semi-annual book sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22. 594-5275. 

