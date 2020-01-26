You are the owner of this article.
Author talks, book clubs and storytimes for Jan. 26-Feb. 1.
BOOK EVENTS FOR Jan. 26-31

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Recognizing Patriarchy and bell hooks Book Club — Tucson Clay Co-op Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Listen to audiozine bell hooks “Understanding Patriarchy” on Youtube prior to the meeting. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26. 917-705-3803.

MONDAY

Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to a service dog. 6-7 p.m. Jan 27. 594-5275.

Author lecture: Christopher Domin and Kathryn McGuire — UA Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. “Powerhouse: The Life and Work of Judith Chafee.” 6 p.m. Reception/exhibition: Sundt Gallery, 1040 N. Olive Road. 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 28. 594-5420.

Author Presentation: Marin Sardy — Woods Memorial Public Library, 3455 N. First Ave. “The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia.” 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. 594-5445.

Mary Alice Monroe Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Author of the Beach House series. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 28. 571-0110.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 29. 594-5420.

THURSDAY

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 594-5420.

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 30. 594-5420.

FRIDAY

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 31. 594-5420.

Author Event: “When the Earth Had Two Moons” by Erik Asphaug — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Exploration of planet formation and the origins of life by a planetary geologist. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. 792-3715.

