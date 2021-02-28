Bill Viner: 2021 Tucson Festival of Books returns with ambitious virtual format

What a year!

From a devastating pandemic to the upheaval in our political system, the last 12 months have been trying for everyone.

Authors will be writing about it for years to come.

Canceling the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books at the eleventh hour was a tough decision for the board of directors but clearly the right one for the authors, volunteers and the community.

Now the Tucson Festival of Books is back with an ambitious virtual format that will present 164 authors in 96 sessions over two days, March 6-7. From your comfy couch, easy chair or kitchen table you will be able to watch your favorite authors and enjoy a variety of topics.

And the best part — it is focused on literature, education and literacy, and as always it is all free.

The 2021 festival will be filled with outstanding authors including Dean Koontz, Jane Smiley, James Lee Burke, Anne Applebaum, John Feinstein, Susan Page, Helen Macdonald, chef extraordinaire Nancy Silverton, National Book Award winner Charles Yu, children’s authors Kevin Henkes and Matt de la Peña, Tucsonan and National Book Award finalist Lydia Millet, festival favorites J.A. Jance, Luis Alberto Urrea, Thomas Perry, David Maraniss and many others.