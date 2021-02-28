Bill Viner: 2021 Tucson Festival of Books returns with ambitious virtual format

What a year!
From a devastating pandemic to the upheaval in our political system, the last 12 months have been trying for everyone.
Authors will be writing about it for years to come.
Canceling the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books at the eleventh hour was a tough decision for the board of directors but clearly the right one for the authors, volunteers and the community.
Now the Tucson Festival of Books is back with an ambitious virtual format that will present 164 authors in 96 sessions over two days, March 6-7. From your comfy couch, easy chair or kitchen table you will be able to watch your favorite authors and enjoy a variety of topics.
And the best part — it is focused on literature, education and literacy, and as always it is all free.
The 2021 festival will be filled with outstanding authors including Dean Koontz, Jane Smiley, James Lee Burke, Anne Applebaum, John Feinstein, Susan Page, Helen Macdonald, chef extraordinaire Nancy Silverton, National Book Award winner Charles Yu, children’s authors Kevin Henkes and Matt de la Peña, Tucsonan and National Book Award finalist Lydia Millet, festival favorites J.A. Jance, Luis Alberto Urrea, Thomas Perry, David Maraniss and many others.
No doubt there might be some broadcast issues, but the Arizona Daily Star, University of Arizona and a cadre of volunteers are assisting with technical support. Check out the entire schedule in today’s guide or go online to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.
Also, the very popular Authors Table Dinner that kicks off the festival will be virtual and open to everyone for free. Scott Simon will host the event, Lisa See will be honored with the prestigious Founders Award and Billy Collins will be interviewed by Scott Simon. Yes, Collins will read his poetry. Mark your calendar for Friday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.
Thank you to the University of Arizona, the Arizona Daily Star and our presenting sponsor Tucson Medical Center as well as many other sponsors and patrons. The festival would not happen without their ongoing support. We would also like to acknowledge the Steering Committee chairs Lindy Mullinax and David Nix, their committee members, Executive Director Melanie Morgan and literary consultant Lynn Wiese Sneyd ,who have done a wonderful job of managing, administrating and keeping the festival alive through these tumultuous times.
Last, but certainly not least, in addition to putting on a remarkable festival, we are equally proud that during the last 12 years the festival has provided more than $2 million to various agencies to improve literacy in Southern Arizona; plus, the festival has given away 60,000 books to children and teens.
Enjoy this unique festival!