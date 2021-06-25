Bob Oldfather's strange and wild ride into the world of books began with a dollar

Most importantly, Bookmans cashed in on its unique new business model: In addition to offering books, the store had begun buying and selling used musical instruments, records, CDs, DVDs and electronics.

“Brilliant planning,” Oldfather said, tongue in cheek. “Early on, a customer told me he was moving and wanted to sell his record collection. We had extra space so I said, ‘I’ll give you $400.’ That’s how our music department started.”

The entertainment department began with another customer’s collection of used CDs. The electronics department dates back to a day Oldfather was asked if he could fix an Atari video-game system.

“We kinda bumbled our way into them, but our sidelines became pretty important when things got tight,” Oldfather said.

During the recent lockdowns, the sale of puzzles and games may have kept the lights on.

Another characteristic of Bookmans stores: They are large, airy, and open. Two of the three Tucson locations were formerly grocery stores.