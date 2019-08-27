BOOK EVENTS FOR SEPT. 1-7
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Democracy & Dissent Book Group Book Discussion — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. Sept. 3. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 3. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Sept. 5. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Science Fiction Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "The Forgotten Beasts of Eld" by Patricia A. McKillip. Ages 18 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 5. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Empire of Borders: Book Discussion with Author Todd Miller — Antigone Books. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Author Shaun T Griffin: Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Collection of poetry and essays "Because the Light Will Not Forgive Me: Essays from a Poet." 7-8 p.m. Sept. 6. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
SATURDAY
Storytime with Cat in the Hat — SUMC Bookstore, 1209 E. University Blvd. Create art, read books, and sing songs with Cat in the Hat. Come dressed as your favorite Dr. Seuss character. Families and children ages 2-6. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Sept. 7. 621-2426. shop.uabookstore.arizona.edu.
1000 Books to Read Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Heat and Dust" by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 7. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.