Book clubs, storytimes and book discussions for Feb. 2-8

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion: "Bernie Sanders' Where We Go From Here" by Bernie Sanders — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fouth Ave. Join the Democracy and Dissent Book Group. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 2. 792-3715.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading by reading to a service dog at the Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. 6-7 p.m. Feb 3. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Feb. 4. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 5. 594-5420.
Book Study and Discussion Group — Center For Spiritual Living Tucson Office, 911 S. Craycroft Road. "In Tune With the Infinite" by Ralph Waldo Trine. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 5. 319-1042.
THURSDAYS
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Feb. 6. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 6. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the Visitor Center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 to preschoolers, siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 7. 749-8700.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 7. 594-5420.