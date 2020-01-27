You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Book clubs, storytimes and book discussions for Feb. 2-8
BOOK EVENTS FOR Jan. 26-31

Book clubs, storytimes and book discussions for Feb. 2-8

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Book Discussion: "Bernie Sanders' Where We Go From Here" by Bernie Sanders — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fouth Ave. Join the Democracy and Dissent Book Group. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 2. 792-3715. 

MONDAY

Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading by reading to a service dog at the Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. 6-7 p.m. Feb 3. 594-5275. 

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Feb. 4. 594-5420.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 5. 594-5420.

Book Study and Discussion Group — Center For Spiritual Living Tucson Office, 911 S. Craycroft Road. "In Tune With the Infinite" by Ralph Waldo Trine. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 5. 319-1042. 

THURSDAYS

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Feb. 6. 594-5420.

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 6. 594-5420.

FRIDAY

Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the Visitor Center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 to preschoolers, siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 7. 749-8700. 

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 7. 594-5420.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Hope & Heartbreak': Glimpses into the alien logic of addiction and recovery
Books

'Hope & Heartbreak': Glimpses into the alien logic of addiction and recovery

"Hope & Heartbreak: Beyond the Numbers of the Opioid Epidemic" by Scott Brown; Red Mark Publishing (220 pages, $16.95) ___ The drugs - pills, heroin, fentanyl - are pretty similar wherever you go, but each region seems to have its own particular opioid narrative. Sam Quinones captured Ohio's opioid economy in full throttle in 2015's "Dreamland." Beth Macy's "Dopesick," published last year, ...

'American Dirt' is stirring up a lot of controversy. Here's why
Books

'American Dirt' is stirring up a lot of controversy. Here's why

  • Updated

Even before Jeanine Cummins' "American Dirt" was published on Tuesday, a cloud of controversy was swirling around the author and her book. In recent days, Twitter has exploded with Latino and Latina writers accusing the author of everything from cultural appropriation to pandering to the tastes of a white audience to indulging in harmful stereotypes. And yet, "American Dirt" has been embraced ...

'American Dirt' publisher stands by polarizing novel amid brewing backlash
Books

'American Dirt' publisher stands by polarizing novel amid brewing backlash

As harsh criticism continues to roil Jeanine Cummins' buzzy immigrant novel, "American Dirt," publisher Flatiron Books stands by the divisive book but acknowledges the brewing backlash it has sparked. In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, the imprint continued to defend the title, saying that it seeks to generate "empathy" for migrants. "We are carefully listening to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News