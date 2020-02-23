Book clubs, Storytimes and book sale for Feb. 23-29

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion: “An Obama-Biden Mystery” by Andrew Shaffer — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Join the Mystery Book Group. 12:30-2 p.m. Feb. 23. 792-3715.
Book Sale — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library semiannual book sale. Sunday’s sale is the brown bag event, where you can fill a bag provided for $5. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23. 594-5275.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Kids practice reading to a service dog. 6-7 p.m. Feb 24. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Feb. 25. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 26. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. 594-5285.
Blood on the Page Mystery Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. “Cave of Bones” by Ann Hillerman. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 26. 571-0110.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Feb. 27. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 27. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 27. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. This month’s selection is “The Last Thing You Surrender” by Leonard Pitts. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 27. 324-4345.
Writers Read — Brewd A Coffee Lounge, 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road #160. Local Tucson writers read from their works. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27. 623-2336.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the visitor center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 thru preschoolers and siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 28. 749-8700.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 28. 594-5420.
Ansel Adams VIP Preview Experience — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Celebrate Ansel Adams and the release of “Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams” by CCP Chief Curator Rebecca Senf. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $40. 621-7968.
SATURDAY
“Hyenas in Petticoats” – How Women Struggled Against Every Dirty Trick in the Books to Win the Vote! — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. In celebration of the 100th birthday of the 19th Amendment. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29. 594-5275.