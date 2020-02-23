Book clubs, Storytimes and book sale for Feb. 23-29

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 26. 594-5420.

Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. 594-5285.

Blood on the Page Mystery Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. “Cave of Bones” by Ann Hillerman. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 26. 571-0110.

THURSDAY