Book clubs, storytimes and read to a dog

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 22. 975-2904.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.