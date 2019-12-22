Book clubs, storytimes and read to a dog

LOS ANGELES - Keaton Kustler rarely visits the Los Angeles Public Library, though her apartment is just two blocks from its historic Wilshire Branch. When she wants a book - which is often - she borrows one from an app, using a library card she got through her smartphone. "The last year of my life has been rocked by the library," said Kustler, 27. "I'm kicking myself it took me so long." She ...