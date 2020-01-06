Book discussion, book signings and storytimes

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion: "The House of Broken Angels" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Luis Alberto Urrea. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 12. 792-3715.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 14. 594-5420.
"Land Re-Form" Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, Michael Berman — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Photographers investigate the fluid and changing dynamics of the relationship between humans and the natural world. Exhibit showing Jan. 14-March 14. Art and book reception: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 18. 624-7370.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 14. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 8940 E. Driftwood Trail. The Senior Pride Book Club is a group of LGBT seniors. "When Brooklyn Was Queer: A History" by Hugh Ryan. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 312-8923.
Why Not Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "The Violet Hour: Great Writers at the End" by Katie Roiphe. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 15. 571-0110.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Jan. 16. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Topic: Tribute to Toni Morrison: Her Life and Works. For adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 16. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 16. 594-5420.
Book Discussion: "Seasonal Associate" by Heike Geissler — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. Join the Get Lit Book Group. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. 792-3715.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 19. 975-2904.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 17. 594-5420.
Author Event: "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. 792-3715.
SATURDAY
Author A. R. Vagnetti Book Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Forgotten Storm." 1-2 p.m. Jan. 18. 571-0110.
Feminist Book Discussion: "Whose Story Is This?" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Rebecca Solnit. 3:30-5 p.m. 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 18. 792-3715.