Book discussion, book signings and storytimes

WEDNESDAY

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 8940 E. Driftwood Trail. The Senior Pride Book Club is a group of LGBT seniors. "When Brooklyn Was Queer: A History" by Hugh Ryan. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 312-8923.

Why Not Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "The Violet Hour: Great Writers at the End" by Katie Roiphe. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 15. 571-0110.

THURSDAY

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Jan. 16. 594-5420.