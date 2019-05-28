BOOK EVENTS FOR JUNE 2-8
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion: "Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People about Race" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Reni Eddo-Lodge. 2-3:30 p.m. June 2. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. June 4, first Tuesdays monthly. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Mostly Fantasy Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Melmoth" by Sarah Perry. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. June 5. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
THURSDAY
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Thursdays. 594-5285.
Main Library Book Club — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. "She Has Her Mother’s Laugh" by Carl Zimmer. Noon-1 p.m. June 6. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Science Fiction Book Club — Mostly Books. "Lovecraft Country" by Matt Ruff. Ages 18 and up. 7-9 p.m. June 6. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Comic Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Learn how to breakdown the basic elements of comic books, how to draw basic images, and learn about the different types of comic books and graphic novels. Ages 6 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 8. 594-5275.
Book Launch: "Neon Words - 10 Brilliant Ways to Light Up Your Writing" — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Enjoy readings, a raffle, a short film, and a fun make-and-take activity from the book. Mesquite cookies and prickly pear lemonade while they last. 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Pima County Public Library. 3-4:30 p.m. June 8. 594-5345.