BOOK EVENTS FOR NOV. 17-23
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Book Discussion "The Memory Thief" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Lauren Mansy. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 17. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 1:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Special Book Release Discussion — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Featuring unpublished looks at Molen Reef "Rock Art: A Vision of a Vanishing Cultural Landscape" with Jonathan Bailey. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19. 795-0844. archaeologysouthwest.org.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. Nov. 20. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Book signing with Walt Gragg — Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road. "The Chosen One." 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. 326-8533. cluesunlimited.com.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual storytime is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Ernest Hemingway. Presented by Bill Fry. For adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. "Born a Crime, Stories From a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Get Lit book group book discussion — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. "After the Winter" by Guadalupe Nettel. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd, Coronado. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author Event with Stefano Bloch — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "Going All City: Struggle & Survival in LA's Graffiti Subculture." 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
Book Discussion "Inheritance from Mother" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Minae Mizumura. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 23. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.