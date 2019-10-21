BOOK EVENTS FOR OCT. 27-NOV. 2
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion: The Neon Rain — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By James Lee Burke. 12:30-2 p.m. Oct. 27. 792-3715.
Poetry Alive in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Listen to or read some of your own works or your favorites. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. 878-7965.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
WEDNESDAY
Spooky Toddler Storytime — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Spooky stories and trick-or-treating. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. 594-5285.
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Tucson Writers Salon with Kimi Eisele — Antigone Books. Free mini workshops with Tiffany Hawk and guest authors. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1. 792-3715.
SATURDAY
Book Signing — Clues Unlmited, 3254 E. Fort Lowell. "La Llorona: Ghost Stories of the Southwest" by Rodarte. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2. 326-8533.
Roger Naylor Book Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State." 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. 571-0110.