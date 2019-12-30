Book events and storytimes

Each Jan. 1, the search for my favorite mysteries of the year begins. And each year, narrowing down my favorites gets harder. Of the 150-plus books I read this year, these are the top standouts. 1. "Your House Will Pay" by Steph Cha (Ecco): In Los Angeles, a Korean-American family and an African-American family are torn apart by history and violence in this engrossing story about race, ...