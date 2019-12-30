Book events and storytimes

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Tucson Exegetes: "Giovanni's Room" by James Baldwin — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. A novel about what happens if you are "so afraid that you finally cannot love anybody.” A slow and tortuous going-over of events to come to some understanding of treachery. To RSVP, call Bill Coan at 920-470-3940 or visit meetup.com/TucsonExegetes/. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 6.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 7. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 7. 594-5285.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Jan. 9. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 9. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 10. 594-5420.