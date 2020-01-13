You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Book fair, author talks, storytimes and writers salon for Jan 19-25
BOOK EVENTS FOR Dec. 12-18

Book fair, author talks, storytimes and writers salon for Jan 19-25

Tucson Writers Salon with Yi Shun Lai — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Mini-workshops where host Tiffany Hawk and an acclaimed guest author discuss craft, publishing, and the writing life before giving participants a writing assignment of their own. Arrive with a pen and paper and leave with inspiration and a new community. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. 792-3715.

 Antigone Books

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Antique, Vintage, & Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 19. 975-2904. 

Author Jim Christ Book Reading and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Girl Out of Darkness." 1-2 p.m. Jan. 19. 571-0110. 

MONDAY

National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Adrienne O’Hare will be the featured reader. Reading will be followed by an open mic for spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 624-4690. 

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 21. 594-5420.

Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 21. 594-5285.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 22. 594-5420. 

Blood on the Page Mystery Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "In a Dry Season" by Peter Robinson. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 22. 571-0110. 

THURSDAY

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursday. Jan. 23. 594-5420.

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 23. 594-5420. 

FRIDAY

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 24. 594-5420.

Poetry Readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson and Eleanor Wilner — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Swarstad Johnson, author of "Pennsylvania Furnace" and Wilner, author of "Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems, 1975-2017." 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. 792-3715. 

SATURDAY

WOW Book Fiesta with Dianne White — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St., Room 453. White will lead us in singing and mixing up an “orange stew,” making masks, writing poems or stories from the point of view of a favorite animal, and creating a rainbow of colorful foods. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25. 621-9340. 

Tucson Writers Salon with Yi Shun Lai — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Mini-workshops where host Tiffany Hawk and an acclaimed guest author discuss craft, publishing, and the writing life before giving participants a writing assignment of their own. Arrive with a pen and paper and leave with inspiration and a new community. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. 792-3715.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 of the most highly anticipated books of 2020
Books

5 of the most highly anticipated books of 2020

How do you single out five books, out of all the hundreds coming out in 2020, for special attention? With great trepidation! Here are five very different books, all highly anticipated, making their way to our shelves in the new year. Here's hoping it's full of good reading. "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories" by Zora Neale Hurston (HarperCollins, $25.99, Jan. 14). The ...

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun
Books

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun

"Why We Can't Sleep" by Ada Calhoun; Grove (267 pages, $26) ___ I remember seeing it on Facebook, shared by seemingly every woman my age in fall 2017 - hundreds of thousands of times in a few days. A viral Oprah.com essay, in which writer Ada Calhoun described the "new" midlife crisis hitting Generation X. She wrote about women who were exhausted, overwhelmed, pounded by a unique combination ...

L.A. is an e-book borrower's paradise. A major publisher's crackdown could hurt
Books

L.A. is an e-book borrower's paradise. A major publisher's crackdown could hurt

LOS ANGELES - Keaton Kustler rarely visits the Los Angeles Public Library, though her apartment is just two blocks from its historic Wilshire Branch. When she wants a book - which is often - she borrows one from an app, using a library card she got through her smartphone. "The last year of my life has been rocked by the library," said Kustler, 27. "I'm kicking myself it took me so long." She ...

Review: 'The Book of Science and Antiquities,' by Thomas Keneally
Books

Review: 'The Book of Science and Antiquities,' by Thomas Keneally

"The Book of Science and Antiquities" by Thomas Keneally; Atria (289 pages, $28) ___ Australian writer Thomas Keneally can be a hard sell. Brilliant, visionary and astoundingly prolific, he has written such bestsellers as "Schindler's List" and "The Daughters of Mars," as well as more than 40 other books, mostly novels, that showcase his mastery of modern science and world history and his ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News