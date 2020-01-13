Book fair, author talks, storytimes and writers salon for Jan 19-25

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, & Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 19. 975-2904.
Author Jim Christ Book Reading and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Girl Out of Darkness." 1-2 p.m. Jan. 19. 571-0110.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Adrienne O’Hare will be the featured reader. Reading will be followed by an open mic for spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 624-4690.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Jan. 21. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 21. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 22. 594-5420.
Blood on the Page Mystery Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "In a Dry Season" by Peter Robinson. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 22. 571-0110.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursday. Jan. 23. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 23. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 24. 594-5420.
Poetry Readings by Julie Swarstad Johnson and Eleanor Wilner — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Swarstad Johnson, author of "Pennsylvania Furnace" and Wilner, author of "Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems, 1975-2017." 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. 792-3715.
SATURDAY
WOW Book Fiesta with Dianne White — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St., Room 453. White will lead us in singing and mixing up an “orange stew,” making masks, writing poems or stories from the point of view of a favorite animal, and creating a rainbow of colorful foods. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25. 621-9340.
Tucson Writers Salon with Yi Shun Lai — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Mini-workshops where host Tiffany Hawk and an acclaimed guest author discuss craft, publishing, and the writing life before giving participants a writing assignment of their own. Arrive with a pen and paper and leave with inspiration and a new community. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. 792-3715.