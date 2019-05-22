BOOK EVENTS FOR MAY 26-JUNE 1
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 26. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Mystery Book Group: "Norwegian by Night" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Derek B. Miller. 12:30-2 p.m. May 26. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Comic Book Escapades — The Community Players, 1881 N. Oracle Road. First installment will feature the following titles; "Dick Tracy," "Annie," Popeye," and "Superman." 2-4 p.m. May 26. $10. 329-4987. streetlampaz.org.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual storytime is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Thursdays. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Book Launch "A Well-Read Woman The Life, Loves, and Legacy of Ruth Rappaport" — Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road. An evening in conversation with author Kate Stewart. Stewart, a third-generation librarian, will be joined by her mother Alice LaViolette, a librarian at the Salem Public Library, to discuss Stewart's book. 6-7 p.m. May 30. 594-5345. pima.bibliocommons.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Comic Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Learn how to break down the basic elements of comic books, how to draw basic images, and learn about the different types of comic books and graphic novels. Ages 6 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 1. 594-5275.
Book Discussion "Transgender History" — Antigone Books. By Susan Stryker. 3:30-5 p.m. June 1. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.