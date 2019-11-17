All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
An Introduction to the Writings of Miguel de la Torre — Grace St. Paul’s Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Class will provide an overview of his work on Liberation Theology and on the history and policies of the United States in Central America. Presented by Deacon Nancy Meister and Margie King. 9-10 a.m. Nov. 17. 425-7170. Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17. 777-4709.
Book Discussion “The Memory Thief” — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Lauren Mansy. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 17. 792-3715.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Kit McIlroy will be the featured reader. Reading followed by an open mic for spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. 624-4690. Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Preschool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 1:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Special Book Release Discussion — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Featuring unpublished looks at Molen Reef “Rock Art: A Vision of a Vanishing Cultural Landscape” with Jonathan Bailey. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19. 795-0844.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. Nov. 20. 594-5200.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Book signing with Walt Gragg — Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road. “The Chosen One.” 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. 326-8533.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual storytime is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month’s topic: Ernest Hemingway. Presented by Bill Fry. For adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. “Born a Crime, Stories From a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21. 324-4345.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Get Lit book group book discussion — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. “After the Winter” by Guadalupe Nettel. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. 792-3715.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd, Coronado. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24. 975-2904. Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author Event with Stefano Bloch — Antigone Books. “Going All City: Struggle & Survival in LA’s Graffiti Subculture.” 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. 792-3715.
SATURDAY
Book Discussion “Inheritance from Mother” — Antigone Books. By Minae Mizumura. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 23. 792-3715.