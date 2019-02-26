BOOK EVENTS FOR MARCH 3-9
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Sale — Tucson Festival of Books, Booth 223, University of AZ Mall, 1401 E. University Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 3. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. March 5. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
"Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security" — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Canada, Green Valley. Author Todd Miller traveled from Honduras to the Philippines to Paris to the U.S. Mexico borderlands to connect the dots between the changing climate, displacement, and a world of more and more border enforcement. Todd will share stories from those journeys, discuss how those dynamics are shaping life in the 21st century, and explore alternatives. 2-3 p.m. March 8. 594-5295. pima.bibliocommons.com.