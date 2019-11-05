BOOK EVENTS FOR NOV. 10-16
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale — Book Barn, 2230 N. Country Club Road. Proceeds will benefit county-wide public library programs. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11. 795-3763. pimafriends.com.
Book Club — Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road. "Bruno, Chief of Police" by Martin Walker. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 10. 326-8533. cluesunlimited.com.
Book Discussion "Parable of the Sower" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Octavia Butler. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Irish Author Book Signing— Barnes & Noble, 7325 N. LaCholla Blvd. Suite 100. Bairbre Higgins will sign her southwest noir mystery "The Torchbearers." 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10. 742-6402. stores.barnesandnoble.com.
Book Discussion "Stardust" — Antigone Books. By Neil Gaiman. 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 10. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. Nov. 12. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 12. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual storytime is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Feb. 14-Dec. 26. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. 594-5285.
Meet Author Isabel Quintero — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St., Room 453. Quintero's books include: "Gabi, a Girl In Pieces," "Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide," "the Ugly Cat" and Pablo series and "My Papi Has a Motorcycle." 4-5 p.m. Nov. 14. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author Event — Antigone Books. "Deep Creek" by Pam Houston. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Rebecca Otowa Book Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "At Home in Japan: A Foreign Woman's Journey of Discovery." 7-8 p.m. Nov. 15. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
SATURDAY
WOW Book Fiesta: Stevie Lewis and "Moon" — Worlds of Words. Lewis will share her techniques for illustrating books on the sun and on the earth, and we will create our own collages. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 16. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
Barbara Sattler and Mary Ann Presman Reading and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Sattler will be featuring her novel "Behind the Robe" and Presman will be featuring "Good Dishes: Stores." 1-2 p.m. Nov. 16. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.