BOOK EVENTS FOR SEPT 22-28
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Mystery Book Discussion "Bookseller" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Mark Pryor. 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 22. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. Ages 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 24. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Sept. 26. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. This month's topic is "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 26. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Sandra Cisneros - poems express the feminist Latina identity. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26. 594-5580.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author Event — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "David Mogo, Godhunter" by Suyi Davies Okungbowa. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
Friends of the Kirk Bear Canyon Book Sale — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Semi annual book sale of gently used books. On Sunday, it is bag day. Come and fill a bag with for only $5. We provide the bag. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28; 1-4 p.m. Sept. 29. 594-5275.
Author Christopher Patterson — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Breaking the Flame." 1-2 p.m. Sept. 28. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Book Discussion "Solito, Solita" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Steven Mayers. 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 28. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.