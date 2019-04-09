Tucson artist Chris Rush is known here and across the country as an accomplished artist.
He is now an author, too.
Rush will read from and sign copies of his memoir, “The Light Years,” at Etherton Gallery 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. The signing is co-hosted by Antigone Books.
“The Light Years,” his first book, has gotten ferocious buzz. This from Publishers Weekly is typical of the praise heaped on it:
“Rush’s storytelling shines as he travels across the country and back again, searching for truth, love, UFOs in New Mexico, peace, something that feels like God, and a place to call home. This is a mesmerizing record of his journey through adolescence.”
Etherton Gallery is at 135 S. Sixth Ave. For more information, call 624-7370 or visit ethertongallery.com.
Rush talks about his book and what’s next for him in the April 14 edition of the Arizona Daily Star.