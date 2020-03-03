Book swaps, sales and story times March 8-14

FRIDAY

Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the visitor center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 through preschoolers, siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. March 13. 749-8700.