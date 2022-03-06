 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book titles for International Women's Day
Book titles for International Women's Day

Celebrate International Women’s Day this week with some books that show the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

“The Queen of Katwe” by Tim Crothers

“Women In Science” by Rachel Ignotofsky

“Holding the Line” by Barbara Kingsolver

“Rejected Princesses” by Jason Porath

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1jtd.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

