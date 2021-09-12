 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Books about books and the people who read them

Books about books and the people who read them

Books are amazing! Books about books? Even better! Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“The Man Who Loved Books Too Much” by Allison Bartlett

“Lies She Told” by Cate Holahan

“The Shelf: From LEQ to LES” by Phyllis Rose

“House of Leaves” by Mark Danielewski

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ib1

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 12th: Alfie Allen, Jennifer Hudson, Hans Zimmer, and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News