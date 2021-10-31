 Skip to main content
Books meant to fright and delight for Halloween
Books meant to fright and delight for Halloween

Are you looking for a spooky, spine-tingling read? Check out some scary books to satisfy that itch. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“The Drowning Kind” by Jennifer McMahon

“Girl in the Walls” by A. J. Gnuse

“The Taking of Jake Livingston” by Ryan Douglass

“The Burning Girls” by C. J. Tudor

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1irf.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

