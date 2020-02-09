Books that explore mental illness, addiction at the Pima County Library
Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of “Prozac Nation,” recently passed away at age 52. If you are interested in her legacy and books about similar topics, you may enjoy these.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Perfect Chaos”

  • by Linea Johnson and Cinda Johnson

Will’s Choice”

  • by Gail Griffith

Circles Around the Sun”

  • by Molly McCloskey

He Wanted the Moon”

  • by Mimi Baird

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1e3k.

