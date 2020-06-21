Books to celebrate Father's Day
Celebrate the fathers, grandfathers or father figures in your life with the books on this list.

Here are four recommendations brought to you be your friends at Pima County Public Library.

”Furnishing Eternity” by David Giffels

Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel

Father’s Day” by Simon Van Booy

Let Her Fly” by Ziauddin Yousafzai

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fa4.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.

