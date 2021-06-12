Books to gift to dad on Father's day

“Hymns of the Republic” by S.C. Gwynne. The final year of the Civil War featured events whose aftershocks rattle America to this day. Gwynn explores the recruitment of 180,000 former slaves into the Union Army; the guerilla bloodshed in Missouri and Kansas; the rise of Clara Barton; Sherman’s March to the Sea; the 1864 election; and the murder of President Lincoln. That’s a lot. — Abby Mogollon

“Nine Nasty Words” by John McWhorter. Do you know our swear words come from a different part of our brain than the rest of our vocabulary? McWhorter does. He’s one of America’s leading linguists and in this unusual book he explores the reasons why language we find shocking is so startling, so powerful … and so fun to use. — Tricia Clapp

“The Groundbreaking” by Scott Ellsworth. This timely book recounts the destruction of the Greenwood Section of Tulsa by a white, racist mob 100 years ago. The entire neighborhood was bombed, looted and burned to the ground. One hundred seventy-six residents died. How could it have happened? Why did so few of us learn about it in school? Ellsworth had the same questions, and he was raised in Tulsa. — Jessica Braithwaite