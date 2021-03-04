Brush up on your communication skills with these book recommendations

We can all use some help learning how to become better communicators these days – eventually we’ll be interacting in person again.
Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at the Pima County Public Library:
• "I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening)" by Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers
• "Effective Difficult Conversations" by Catherine B. Soehner and Ann Darling
