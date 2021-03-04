 Skip to main content
Brush up on your communication skills with these book recommendations
Brush up on your communication skills with these book recommendations

We can all use some help learning how to become better communicators these days – eventually we’ll be interacting in person again.

Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at the Pima County Public Library:

• "I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening)" by Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers

• "The Lost Art of Good Conversation" by Sakyong Mipham

• "Effective Difficult Conversations" by Catherine B. Soehner and Ann Darling

• "The Village Effect" by Susan Pinker

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1gyz.

The library is offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

"I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening)"

"The Lost Art of Good Conversation"

"Effective Difficult Conversations"

"The Village Effect"

