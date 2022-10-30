Celebrate Filipino-American Heritage Month with these reads

Did you know that October is Filipino-American Heritage Month?
Check out these books by Filipino and Filipino-American authors. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
Did you know that October is Filipino-American Heritage Month?
Check out these books by Filipino and Filipino-American authors. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.