Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these reads

November is National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. This is a time to celebrate the many cultures, traditions, histories, and important contributions of Native people.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah

“We Are Grateful” by Traci Sorell

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

“Code Talker” by Chester Nez

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1lt3.

Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

