Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these reads

Special to the Arizona Daily Star
November is National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. This is a time to celebrate the many cultures, traditions, histories, and important contributions of Native people.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!