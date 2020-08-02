You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrate sandwich month with these yummy titles
Celebrate sandwich month with these yummy titles

August is National Sandwich Month. From banh mi to sliders, and lots of scrumptious grilled cheese, these books will have you running to the store for ingredients in no time.

You can even find one about making the perfect ice cream sandwich.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Grilled Cheese, Please!” by Laura Werlin

“The Slider Effect” by Jonathan Melendez

Vegan Sandwiches Save the Day!” by Celine Steen

Panini Express” by Daniel Leader

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fhp.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions.

Tags

