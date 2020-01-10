Celebrate women's right to vote at the Tucson Festival of Books

Chris Enss, Ware and Elaine Weiss will talk about how far women have come since they got the vote and how much further they still have to go. Enss is a screenwriter and New York Times bestselling author of 13 books on Western history. Her most recent book is “According to Kate: The Legendary Life of Big Nose Kate, Love of Doc Holiday.” Weiss is a Baltimore-based journalist, author and MacDowell Colony Fellow. Her latest work is “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”

Events at Room 120 in the Integrated Learning Center have required tickets in the past. Ticketing information will be available in plenty of time to plan your festival days on the Tucson Festival of Books website.

Then hurry on over to the Arizona Daily Star tent for “Wonder Women of Today” at 1 p.m. March 15.

Janice Kaplan will talk about women making their mark today including some famous and others not so well known. Kaplan is a writer and magazine editor who is the author of 14 books, most recently, “The Genius of Women.”

Then stick around the Arizona Daily Star tent for “One Woman, One Vote?” at 2:30 p.m. March 15.