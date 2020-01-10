Celebrate women's right to vote at the Tucson Festival of Books

Well-behaved women seldom make history.
─ Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
In 2020, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, in which women are guaranteed the right to vote.
The Tucson Festival of Books will celebrate Women in 2020 with four presentations about those not-so-well-behaved women who cleared a path for women of today and the women who are still paving the way.
Start off with “Women Who Rock the Boat,” at 10 a.m. March 14, in Room 120 at the University of Arizona’s Integrated Learning Center.
Leah Greenberg, Julian Guthrie and Susan Ware will discuss women who have changed and are changing politics, technology and history. Greenberg is a former congressional staffer and the co-executive director of Indivisible, who, with her husband Ezra Levin, is the co-author of “We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump.” Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has profiled many Silicon Valley leaders for the San Francisco Chronicle and is the author of four books including “How to Make a Spaceship” and “Alpha Girls.” Ware is the author and editor of many books on 20th century U.S. history. Her latest book is “Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote.”
“Women Get the Vote” is at 11:30 a.m. March 15, in Room 120 at the Integrated Learning Center.
Chris Enss, Ware and Elaine Weiss will talk about how far women have come since they got the vote and how much further they still have to go. Enss is a screenwriter and New York Times bestselling author of 13 books on Western history. Her most recent book is “According to Kate: The Legendary Life of Big Nose Kate, Love of Doc Holiday.” Weiss is a Baltimore-based journalist, author and MacDowell Colony Fellow. Her latest work is “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”
Events at Room 120 in the Integrated Learning Center have required tickets in the past. Ticketing information will be available in plenty of time to plan your festival days on the Tucson Festival of Books website.
Then hurry on over to the Arizona Daily Star tent for “Wonder Women of Today” at 1 p.m. March 15.
Janice Kaplan will talk about women making their mark today including some famous and others not so well known. Kaplan is a writer and magazine editor who is the author of 14 books, most recently, “The Genius of Women.”
Then stick around the Arizona Daily Star tent for “One Woman, One Vote?” at 2:30 p.m. March 15.
Weiss will share her views that the war for full women’s suffrage continues and that there is still work to be done to ensure that “One Man, One Vote” applies to women as well.
Men are welcome at these presentations. The hosts will not discriminate.
The festival is two months away. Be aware that the schedule may change.
