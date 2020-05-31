Check out these Pima County Library books for a good chuckle

“If You Ask Me (And of Course your Won’t)”
“Let’s Pretend This Never Happened”
“The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl”
Folks say laughter is the best medicine. So true! These books will have you laughing aloud.
Here are four e-book and audiobook recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
• “
The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at
tucne.ws/1f5z
Day two Floyd protests
A protestor reacts after getting hit with pepper bullets fired on a crowd confronting Tucson Police on 7th Street near 6th Avenue after a peaceful demonstration turned violent on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A protestor dares Tucson Police to hit him with pepper bullets as a few hundred confront law enforcement along 7th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues as things turn violent on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A protestor grabs a selfie with a line of Tucson Police officers in riot gear holding a line against a several dozen protestors at the underpass on 4th Avenue on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A woman stands in the spotlights from Tucson Police holding a line against a hundred or so protestors along 7th Street as the night's demonstration turned violent on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A man sprays an accelerant onto a fire in trash container dragged onto 6th Street by dozens of protestors moving through the streets on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A man gets water poured onto his face after Tucson Police fired tear gas onto a line of protestors shielding behind several vehicles on 7th Street and 5th Avenue on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
Several protestors advance through the haze of expended pepper bullets on the line of Tucson Police holding them at bay on 7th Street near 6th Avenue on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
A dumpster burns along 7th Street besides Miller's Surplus after protestors set in on fire and wheeled it toward a line of Tucson Police on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
Two men advancing on a line of Tucson Police try to shelter behind a paper sign as they are pelted with dozens of pepper bullets on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Day two Floyd protests
Protestors hurl construction signage and barriers onto 6th Street as they retreat from Tucson Police on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A demonstrator throws an object towards the Tucson Police Department line near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Tucson Police Department officers approach a dumpster lit on fire by protestors near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A demonstrator tries to set fire to a small branch near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A dumpster set on fire by protestors scene next to Miller's Surplus near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Demonstrators move a segment of fencing to a make shift barricade near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A police officer uncuffs a person following during a traffic stop following the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
An officer talks with a cuffed person following the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A person is put in cuffs by a police officer following the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
People ride on the back of a car as they leave 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A protestor steps away from tear gas fumes set off near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A protestor in a wheelchair tries to get away from tear gas near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Demonstrators hold street signs to block projectiles shot by police officers near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Tucson Police Department officers clear an alley of protestors near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A demonstrator reacts after trying to light a branch on fire multiple times while protesting near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
About 500 gather outside along Stone Avenue at the Tucson Police headquarters on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A motorist stuck on 5th Avenue by the 500 or so protestors streaming east on Broadway gets cell phone video of the crowd flowing by on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
The 500 or so protestors head north on Stone Avenue after gathering briefly in front of the Tucson Police headquarters on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Protestors sit in the middle of 6th Avenue at 14th Street, briefly blocking traffic on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A handful of protestors sit on the curb outside the Tucson Police Department headquarters early on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
Danitza Hernandez paints Be Kind in Spanish on the window of Scented Lear on East Congress Saturday, preparing on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020. A loose group of local neighbors and residents were painting the symbols on the windows of downtown buildings hoping it would help to keep roving bands of protestors from smashing the glass.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
LeCaire Whitfield, left, Patrick Swartz and John Krikawa board the windows on their Krikawa Master Jewelers preparing for the worst on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A woman walks down the line of riot gear clad officers guarding the Tucson Police headquarters as about 500 protestors gather briefly in the street on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 30, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A woman passively confronts a row of Tucson, Ariz., Police as they advance their line a few yards at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a protest in the wake of nationwide anger following the death earlier in the week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A man attempts to talk to the line of Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a large protest of the death earlier in the week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A dozen protestors take seats in front of a line Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a large scale protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A protestor uses a construction barrel he dragged in as an easy chair to face off with Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, in the wake of nationwide anger following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A man attempts to talk with Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a large scale protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A woman sits in front of one of two lines of Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, in the wake of nationwide anger following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A woman raises her hands as she approaches a line of Tucson, Ariz., Police, at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a protest in the wake of nationwide anger following the death earlier in the week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A couple of people sit in the windows of homes sprayed with protest graffiti as a few hundred protestors face off with Tucson, Ariz., Police at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A man pours water at the feet of Tucson, Ariz., Police as a few hundred protestors at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, show their anger following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Floyd protests
A woman asks for a hug from the line of Tucson, Ariz., Police confronting protestors at the corner of Cushing and Church, May 28, 2020, during a demonstration in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester vents at a line of Tucson Police Officers in riot gear at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester holds a sign up in remembrance of George Floyd during a demonstration at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester raises hands in the air while turning away from a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A line of Tucson Police Officers in riot gear at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Protesters stand off against a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Tucson Police Officers in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. while facing off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department dressed in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. as the face off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Protestors stand off against a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Two officers from the Tucson Police Department whisper to one another while a group of roughly 300 protestors stands in front of them at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Protesters stand off against a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester tries to talk with an officer from the Tucson Police Department while demonstrating at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester tears up while facing off against police officers at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Shattered windows on the TEP building in downtown Tucson from a protest that took place on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
People photograph dumpsters set ablaze on Broadway during a protest in downtown Tucson, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A man looks out a broken window of Charro Steak after the several windows were broken during a demonstration in downtown Tucson, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Hotel staff sweep up broken glass after several windows of the AC Hotel were damaged during a protest in downtown Tucson, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
People board up Charro Steak's windows after they were broken during a demonstration, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Protesters stand off against a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Protesters stand off against a line of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department dressed in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. as the face off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester vents at a line of Tucson Police Officers in riot gear at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department dressed in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. as the face off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department dressed in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. as the face off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester tries to talk with an officer from the Tucson Police Department while demonstrating at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
A protester tries to talk with an officer from the Tucson Police Department while demonstrating at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department dressed in riot gear stand at Cushing Street and Church Ave. as the face off against a group of about 300 protesters, on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester yells at officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester keeps her hands raised in a peaceful manner in front of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. Close to 300 people took part in a protest that was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester takes a photo of an officer from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. Close to 300 people took part in a protest that was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters stand in silence with their arms raised in front of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester lit and threw a firecracker in front of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. Close to 300 people took part in a protest that was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester holds up her sign in front of officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. Close to 300 people took part in a protest that was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester yells at officers from the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester lights a bundle of sage during a protest near the Tucson Police Department at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. Close to 300 people took part in a protest that was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
Officers from the Tucson Police Department stand shoulder to shoulder to form a line and face off with about 300 protesters near the depatment's headquarters at 270 S Stone Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
George Floyd Protest
The Tucson Police Department headquarters at 270 S Stone Ave. was tagged during a protest on May 29, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!