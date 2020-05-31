Check out these Pima County Library books for a good chuckle
Folks say laughter is the best medicine. So true! These books will have you laughing aloud.

Here are four e-book and audiobook recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.

• “The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish

• “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t)” by Betty White

• “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” by Jenny Lawson

• “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1f5z

