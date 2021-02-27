Class, gender, race explored in memoir of author who grew up in a Tucson barrio

If a reader asks Lydia Otero, author of “In the Shadows of the Freeway: Growing Up Brown & Queer,” whom she wrote the book for, she would say that she wrote it for an audience of one: herself.

“Throughout the book I tried to make it about me and my experiences,” Otero said in a phone interview.

However, in writing for herself, Otero’s book is for people interested in the themes — class, gender and race — that she explores in her memoir of growing up in a Tucson barrio wiped out by “urban progress.” The universal truths in her story, from when she was born in 1955 to 1973 when she graduated from high school, continue to force us to confront the challenges faced by people in communities of color and nonconforming heterosexual norms.

“Even before I entered the first grade, my older brother had nicknamed me ‘La Butch.’ My queerness never faded in the background, and it stood at the core of almost every dialogue that took place in my head and every decision I made,” she wrote in her introduction.