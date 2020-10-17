 Skip to main content
Deadline approaches for Tucson Festival of Books Literary Awards Writing contest

The Tucson Festival of Books is one of the largest book events in the country with author talks and activities for the whole family. The 2021 event is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Deadline for entries in the ninth annual Tucson Festival of Books Literary Awards Writing Competition is approaching.

The submission deadline is Oct. 31, with judging in three writing categories: fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

First-place authors will receive $1,000 in each category. Second-place comes with a prize of $500, third-place $250. All winners also receive scholarships to the Tucson Festival of Books Masters Workshop.

The writing contest has proven to be a popular part of the Tucson Festival of Books, scheduled as a virtual festival for March 6 and 7, 2021. In past years, the contest has received submissions from every state in America and many other countries.

The Masters Workshop will be held online, closely mirroring the past in-person format with a focus on the art and craft of writing.

Five of the book festival’s presenting authors will again serve as faculty for the Masters Workshop. Past faculty have included Shobha Rao, Andre Dubus III, Marilyn Chin, Larry Watson, Luis Alberto Urrea, Ray Gonzalez, and Stephanie Powell Watts.

For more information on the contest, go to tucne.ws/tfoblit or email Meg Files at masters@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.

