BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Friends of the Pima County Library Holiday Book Sale — Friends of the Library Building, 2230 N. Country Club Road. Holiday books and gifts. Proceeds will benefit county-wide public library programs. 8 a.m.-noon. Dec. 9 and 10. 795-3763. pimafriends.com.
Book signing by Jane Eppinga — Barnes & Noble, 5130 E. Broadway. "Death at Papago Park." 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. 512-1166. barnesandnoble.com.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
To Tell Our Stories - Holocaust Survivors of Southern Arizona — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Holocaust survivors will share excerpts from "To Tell Our Stories: Holocaust Survivors of Southern Arizona" a compilation of their first-hand accounts of survival during WWII. Adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 594-5580.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
"Sage Stone The Magic Between the Worlds" with Darcy Deming — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Author reading. 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 401-9515. darcydeming.com.
Thursday
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Stories and activities. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Friday
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Saturday
Miniature Book Making class — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Create small books which make playful and personalized gifts for any occasion. Ages 13 and up. Registration required. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 15. 594-5200.