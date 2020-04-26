Despite coronavirus cancellations, you can still stream full-length concerts

Many musicians have had to cancel their upcoming tour dates, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a front-row seat streaming full-length concerts by your favorite artists from the comfort of your couch. You also have access to documentaries about your favorite artists.
Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.
- Carrie Underwood’s “The Storyteller Tour: Stories in the Round”
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s “London Calling: Live in Hyde Park”
- Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good”
- Miles Davis’ “The Miles Davis Story”
Like these? Be sure to check out additional concerts by and documentaries about your favorite artists at tucne.ws/pclqello
