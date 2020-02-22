Don't let mobility issues, visual or hearing impairments keep you from enjoying the Tucson Festival of Books

If you’ve attended the Tucson Festival of Books before, you know it gets pretty crowded. If you have mobility issues, visual impairments or hearing impairments, you just might need a little help, even though the University of Arizona Campus is accessible and ADA compliant.

While you may be able to get help with access during the Tucson Festival of Books, it’s best to plan ahead and make any requests before the festival begins. These include assistive listening systems, accessible seating at presentations, sign language interpreters, a sighted guide for help get from one event to another, or any other accessibility issue.

Call the Disability Resource Center at 621-3268 or email eventaccess@email.arizona.edu with any questions or requests. The center is not open on weekends, but should respond to emails during the festival, scheduled this year for March 14 and 15.

Reserve scooters and wheelchairs ahead of time through Metro Med and pick them up at the Sabor restaurant on the southeast side of the Student Union. There will be no onsite rental.

Accessible restrooms are available in all buildings that are open during the festival.