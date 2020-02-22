Don't let mobility issues, visual or hearing impairments keep you from enjoying the Tucson Festival of Books

If you’ve attended the Tucson Festival of Books before, you know it gets pretty crowded. If you have mobility issues, visual impairments or hearing impairments, you just might need a little help, even though the University of Arizona Campus is accessible and ADA compliant.
While you may be able to get help with access during the Tucson Festival of Books, it’s best to plan ahead and make any requests before the festival begins. These include assistive listening systems, accessible seating at presentations, sign language interpreters, a sighted guide for help get from one event to another, or any other accessibility issue.
Call the Disability Resource Center at 621-3268 or email eventaccess@email.arizona.edu with any questions or requests. The center is not open on weekends, but should respond to emails during the festival, scheduled this year for March 14 and 15.
Reserve scooters and wheelchairs ahead of time through Metro Med and pick them up at the Sabor restaurant on the southeast side of the Student Union. There will be no onsite rental.
Accessible restrooms are available in all buildings that are open during the festival.
There will be accessible queues for all major presentations. If you make arrangements before the festival or are unable to stand in line, go directly to the venue entry point for assistance. Volunteers at any venue will be able to help you.
For a disability parking map, go to tucne.ws/parking and scroll down to Accessibility maps. A University of Arizona disabled parking permit is not required on weekends, but if you are parking in a designated handicap parking spot, you should have the appropriate placard or license plate from the Motor Vehicle Division.
Many venues will have Assistive Listening Systems, or ALS, available and Induction Loop systems will be available in the education kiva, UA mall tent, culinary tent and Arizona Daily Star tent. There will also be portable ALS units available if requested in advance.
To request ALS devices or a sign language interpreter ahead of time, fill out an online request form available on the book festival’s website.
For request forms and more details on any of these, go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and scroll to the bottom of the page where you will find a link for Disability Access Information. You can also call or email the Disability Resource Center with any questions at 621-3268 or eventaccess@email.arizona.edu.
Contact Johanna Eubank at