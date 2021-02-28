Dr. Robbins: Welcome all to the virtual 2021 Tucson Festival of Books

Welcome to the all-virtual 2021 Tucson Festival of Books!

I am sure many of you were disappointed, as I was, when the festival had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is an outstanding cultural and educational experience right here in Southern Arizona, and the University of Arizona is proud to be a founding partner and sponsor of this event.

That is why I am thrilled to see the festival has adapted for a virtual experience, which means more people than ever can access the incredible programs from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

This festival is a fantastic example of how creativity and collaboration can drive social and cultural impact in a community, and I am proud to see this important celebration of human expression and creativity continue.

I hope you will take the chance to enjoy the numerous exhibitors, author presentations and panel discussions available to the public through tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.

I am sure everyone will find something meaningful at this wonderful event. I hope you enjoy the virtual Tucson Festival of Books!