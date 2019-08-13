All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Aug. 18. 777-4709.
Book Discussion: Black Girls Must Die Exhausted — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. A Novel for Grown Ups by Jayne Allen. 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 18. 792-3715.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — UFCW-PALF Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Anita Huizar-Hernández will be the featured reader. Her reading will be followed by an open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. 624-4690.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 19. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 20. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 21. 594-5200.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Reading selection for August will be Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21. 312-8923.
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 21.. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Aug. 22. 594-5420.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. This month's topic is General Book Discussion. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 22. 324-4345.
SATURDAY
Drag Queen Story Hour — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Bookman's has invited the most fabulous drag queens in Arizona for a Drag Queen Storytime. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24. 748-9555.