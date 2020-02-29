Dusenberry-River Library closing while interior gets fresh new look

Dusenberry-River Library is closing for the next three months to update the interior of the Catalina Foothills branch.
The temporary closure at Dusenberry-River, 5605 E. River Road, begins Sunday, March 1. It is expected to re-open sometime in June.
Changes to be made at the library include updates to the teen and children’s areas, additional seating, a new service desk, public restroom improvements, new flooring and new paint throughout.
Books cannot be returned or reserved for pickup at the branch while construction is ongoing.
Nearby libraries include Kirk-Bear Canyon, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road; Murphy-Wilmot, 530 N. Wilmot Road; and Eckstrom-Columbus, 4350 E. 22nd St.