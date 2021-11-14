 Skip to main content
Enjoy science fiction, horror books written by Native Americans
For National Native American Heritage Month, challenge yourself to read a science fiction, fantasy, or horror book by an indigenous author. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“The Hatak Witches” by Devon A. Mihesuah

“Empire of Wild” by Cherie Dimaline

“A Perfect Likeness” by Richard Wagamese

“Future Home of the Living God” by Louise Erdrich

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ive.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

