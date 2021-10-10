 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enjoy these book titles that celebrate Latinx and queer identities
WE RECOMMEND

Enjoy these book titles that celebrate Latinx and queer identities

¡Feliz Mes de la Cultura! Spend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrating both your Latinx and queer identities with help from these books. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“In the Dream House” by Carmen Maria Machado

“Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas

“The Rain God” by Arturo Islas

“Cantoras” by Carolina De Robertis

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ilb.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on October 10th: Mario Lopez, Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News