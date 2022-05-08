Escape the Tucson heat with these magical reads

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With the realities of the blistering summer heat right around the corner, why not take a step back and take a detour into Latin American magic realism?

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Dreaming in Cuban” by Cristina Garcia

“Eva Luna” by Isabel Allende

“A Place Where the Sea Remembers” by Sandra Benítez

“Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ken.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

