Escape to the beach with one of these Tucson Festival of Books picks

If you have visited your neighborhood bookstore or library recently, it didn’t take long to find a table, kiosk or hastily filled rack bursting with “Beach Reads.” Nearby beaches are not required. Beach reads are as easy to find in Tucson as they are in Tampa. But what is a “beach read,” exactly?

No one is quite sure. It is the most loosely defined genre in literature, in part because it’s not a genre at all. The tables, kiosks and signs disappear on Labor Day. Yet dozens of American authors make their livings by riding the wave of the summertime book sales.

Generally speaking, beach reads are easy-to-read paperbacks with accessible plotlines, clearly defined characters and happy endings. Most are published in the spring.

Not wanting to miss out on the fun, the Tucson Festival of Books has come up with its own list of beach reads this summer. And as a public service, festival volunteers have narrowed the criteria. Here are some recently published beach reads … that are actually set at the beach: