 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Escape to the water with these Pima County Library picks
We recommend

Escape to the water with these Pima County Library picks

We might not have many bodies of water here in Tucson, but that doesn’t mean we can’t escape to other real rivers, oceans and more in books.

Here are four recommendations brought to you be your friends at the Pima County Public Library.

• “Erased: The Untold Story of the Panama Canal” by Marixa Lasso

The Twice-Born: Life and Death on the Ganges” by Aatish Taseer

Heaven’s Ditch: God, Gold, and Murder on the Erie Canal” by Jack Kelly

Ruthless River: Love and Survival by Raft on the Amazon’s Relentless Madre de Dios” by Holly Conklin FitzGerald

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fs6

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spells and sanitizers at Harry Potter studio tour amid pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News