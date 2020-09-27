Escape to the water with these Pima County Library picks

We might not have many bodies of water here in Tucson, but that doesn’t mean we can’t escape to other real rivers, oceans and more in books.
Here are four recommendations brought to you be your friends at the Pima County Public Library.
“Ruthless River: Love and Survival by Raft on the Amazon’s Relentless Madre de Dios” by Holly Conklin FitzGerald
The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!