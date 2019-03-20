BOOK EVENTS FOR MARCH 24-30
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Today
Community Book Sale — Book Barn, 2230 N. Country Club Road. Proceeds benefit county-wide public library programs. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 22-25. 795-3763. pimafriends.com.
Mystery Book Club — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "The Night Women" By Sara Blaedel. 12:30-2 p.m. March 24. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Friends of the Kirk Bear Canyon Library Book Sale — Kirk Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. All proceeds go to support Kirk Bear Canyon Library programs and activities. Sunday-All the books that will fit into a bag for $5. We provide the bag. 1-4 p.m. March 24. 594-5275.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Tucson Art Book Club: A Reading with Author Arthur Hittner — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Hittner will read from his novel "Artist, Soldier, Lover, Muse" inspired by Harold J. Rabinovitz (1915-1944), a talented New York City artist who met his tragic death in World War II at the threshold of a budding art career. 3:30-5 p.m. March 26. 594-5345.
Eckstrom Columbus Book Club — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. "In the Kingdom of Ice:The Grand and Terrible Polar Voyage of the U.S.S. Jeannette" by Hampton Sides. Reserve a copy today, or stop by the information desk at Eckstrom Columbus Library to borrow a copy. 5-6 p.m. March 26. 594-5285.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Naomi Nye - Giving voice to her experience as an Arab-American through poems about heritage and peace. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. March 28. 594-5580.
Thursday Afternoon Book Club — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. This book club is open to all lovers of reading. Bookmans will provide snacks and participants of this club will receive a 25 percent discount on the books the group selects for the club. To reserve seats e-mail eastevents@bookmans.com. 2-4 p.m. March 28. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
"Clifford's Ghost: An Art Mystery" Author Event — Antigone Books. By Cynthia Lang. 7-8:30 p.m. March 29. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Saturday
Feminist Book Group "Things I Would Tell You" — Antigone Books. From users of Islamic Tinder to a plastic surgeon blackmailed by MI6, the writers in this groundbreaking collection take it upon themselves to redefine the narrow image of what it means to be a Muslim woman. 3:30-5 p.m. March 30. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.