Festival of books, storytimes and book sale March 8-14

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to a service dog. 6-7 p.m. March 9. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. March 10. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 11. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18 to 36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 11. 594-5285.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. March 12. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 12. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 12. 594-5285.
March Local Author Showcase — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Featured local authors are Gil Lusk, Bonnie Papenfuss, Laura Cummings and Leo W. Banks. 2-4 p.m. March 12. 594-5295.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the Visitor Center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 through preschoolers, siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. March 13. 749-8700.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 13. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Free Author Event "Living Beyond Fear" — Tucson Festival of Books, Booth #118) University of Arizona Campus. Beth Mund and Berit Stover. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 14 and 15. 1-908-432-2413.
Antique, Vintage and Collectible Book Sale — Booth #227, Tucson Festival of Books, University of AZ Mall, 1401 E. University. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 14 and 15. 975-2904.
Benefit Book Sale — Arizona State Museum/The University of Arizona, 1013 E. University Blvd. Books start at $1, most under $5. Sponsored by the Arizona Archaeological and Historical Society, benefit the Arizona State Museum library. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14. 626-8381.
World's Best Book Swap — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Bring your gently read books to the event, leave them on the Book Swap Table, say your goodbyes, find some new to you books take as many as you brought. 6-10 p.m. March 14. 1-844-782-9622.