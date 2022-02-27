 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Find Black LGBTQ+ books at the Pima County Library this Black History Month
WE RECOMMEND

Find Black LGBTQ+ books at the Pima County Library this Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with some Black LGBTQ+ books.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Lot” by Bryan Washington

“Black Girl, Call Home” by Jasmine Mans

“Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin

“How to Find a Princess”by Alyssa Cole

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1jpy.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison
Books

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski
Books

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

"Funny Farm" by Laurie Zaleski; St. Martin's Press (244 pages, $27.99) ——— I was trying to explain the gist of Laurie Zaleski's memoir, "Funny Farm," to my husband the other day, and as I spoke I realized that I was making it sound dire. Father is sociopathically abusive; mom and three small children flee, set up housekeeping in an unheated shack deep in the woods; mom takes on multiple menial ...

Review: 'Woman Running in the Mountains,' by Yūko Tsushima
Books

Review: 'Woman Running in the Mountains,' by Yūko Tsushima

A young woman makes her way from unwed mother to someone growing into her own independence. "Woman Running in the Mountains" by Yūko Tsushima, translated from the Japanese by Geraldine Harcourt; NYRB Classics (288 pages, $17.95) ——— Western civilization loves its embattled mothers. It takes a special relish in idealizing motherhood, only to see the women capsize in their attempts to live up to ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. House of Sky and Breath. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury 2. Diablo Mesa. ...

Books

  • Updated

EDITORS: This week's Publishers Weekly lists, BOOK-BEST:MCT and BOOK-BEST-ABBREVIATED:MCT, will be delayed, possibly until Friday afternoon. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)" by Sarah J. Maas ...

