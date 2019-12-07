You are probably thinking about decorating for the holidays, what presents to buy, planning meals and deciding which events and parties to attend.
Take a break from all that and think about books and authors. You can now find the lineup of presenting authors for the Tucson Festival of Books on the festival’s website.
Maybe your favorite author is on the list. Check it out and start making plans for whom you want to see on March 14 and 15, at the University of Arizona mall.
Go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org, where you can search authors alphabetically or by genre. Once in the list, you can click the names for more information.