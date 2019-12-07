Chiara Bautista / Arizona Daily Star

You are probably thinking about decorating for the holidays, what presents to buy, planning meals and deciding which events and parties to attend.

Take a break from all that and think about books and authors. You can now find the lineup of presenting authors for the Tucson Festival of Books on the festival’s website.

Maybe your favorite author is on the list. Check it out and start making plans for whom you want to see on March 14 and 15, at the University of Arizona mall.

Go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org, where you can search authors alphabetically or by genre. Once in the list, you can click the names for more information.

Contact Johanna Eubank

at jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.